Team India seem to be going through one of its worst injury crises, with several players, including the marquee pacer Jasprit Bumrah, getting injured repeatedly. Ahead of the Test series against Sri Lanka, India lost Bumrah, Sai Sudarsan and Washington Sundar. The situation put the BCCI Centre of Excellence under fire, prompting its head, VVS Laxman, to come out and address a press conference. However, seeing Laxman confess that the board is struggling to hire the right people at CoE, former India batter Mohammad Kaif was left dumbstruck.

In a video on his YouTube channel, Kaif expressed his astonishment at the fact that the world's richest cricket board is being rejected by top medical professionals. Kaif highlighted the impact the absence of key officials has had on the Indian team, urging the experts in the BCCI to get the job done quickly.

"There was a statement from VVS Laxman that they had approached several people. Those things were being worked out, but at the last minute, they turned it down. So, what I am trying to say is that whatever is happening needs to be fixed. I am not an expert on this. The experts appointed by the BCCI need to do their job. But I am telling you that it is having a significant impact," Kaif said on his YouTube channel.

"Now, I am surprised because so many people are eager to work with the BCCI. We have so much money that if we call someone, they will come running. They do, don't they? Just look at the players. Players leave their countries' matches to come and play in the IPL. They come, don't they? So, I was a little surprised that we haven't been able to work things out with some of the world's best physiotherapists and medical professionals and get them to work with the BCCI. I am surprised because we pay so much. We offer such good contracts. If someone comes and works here, they are bound to make a lot of money. They get paid very well," he added.

Jasprit Bumrah's repeated absence from the Indian team has been one of the team's biggest headaches. Bumrah ended up missing the series-deciding third ODI against England. As a result of it, India lost the contest. Kaif doesn't want such a situation to arise again.

"We are taking injuries too lightly. Bumrah didn't play at Lord's, and we conceded 387 runs. That was a crucial ODI. The series was tied at 1-1, it was the third and deciding match, and we conceded 387. So I feel this needs to be worked on. Everyone involved needs to sit down, put their full energy and focus into it, and find a solution," said Kaif.

During the press conference, BCCI CoE head Laxman dropped a bomb as he admitted that the team was all set to bring in Andrew Leipus as the Head of Sports Science before he pulled out at the last moment. A few others did the same.

"After Nitin left, we did not get anyone who could fill in that position. We had Andrew Leipus. Everything was agreed upon; in fact, Devajit had two or three meetings with him, but suddenly Andrew backed off at the last moment, citing family reasons. We conducted a full-fledged interview process with Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala, Dr Ashish Soni, Dr Rohan Khavte, and me. We shortlisted five candidates, and the number one was an Australian. After selecting him, suddenly he backed out, saying he cannot move to Bengaluru," Laxman told reporters on Sunday.

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