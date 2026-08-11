South Africa will have a new captain at the helm for their upcoming tour of Namibia, with Bjorn Fortuin set to lead the side. The Proteas will begin their campaign with a tri-series involving hosts Namibia and Zimbabwe, starting on August 28 in Windhoek, before facing Namibia in a three-match ODI series, as per the ICC website. All-rounder Duan Jansen, the twin brother of South Africa star Marco Jansen, has earned his maiden national call-up after impressing on the domestic circuit.

The 26-year-old has been a standout performer across both of South Africa's domestic white-ball competitions and played a key role in the Titans' title-winning campaign in the 50-over competition.

All-rounder Eathan Bosch is the other uncapped T20I player in the squad, while Connor Esterhuizen, Jordan Hermann and Nqobani Mokoena have received their maiden ODI call-ups. Along with Jordan, his brother Rubin Hermann is also in the side.

"We've selected one squad for both series as we feel we have all departments well covered and it provides a great opportunity for players to build on their international caps," said South Africa head coach Shukri Conrad.

"We saw glimpses of what Connor and Nqobani can offer during the T20I series against New Zealand earlier this year. It was unfortunate that Jordan picked up an injury in the opening match of that series, so we're looking forward to seeing him get another opportunity at this level," he added.

Proteas Squad for Namibia White-ball Tour:

Bjorn Fortuin, Eathan Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Tony de Zorzi, Connor Esterhuizen, Jordan Hermann, Rubin Hermann, Duan Jansen, Kwena Maphaka, Nqobani Mokoena, Nqaba Peter, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Lutho Sipamla, Jason Smith, and Prenelan Subrayen.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Featured Video Of The Day

Spain's Royal Family Welcomes World Cup Champions To Zarzuela Palace