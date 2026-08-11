The SA20 recently released its full list of pre-auction retentions and signings ahead of the new edition. While big names like Mitchell Marsh, Australia's T20 captain and part of the Leeds-based side in the Sunrisers universe in The Hundred, are in line to make their SA20 debut for the three-time champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape, Sam Curran, who represented MI Cape Town in the first two seasons, will don the Durban's Super Giants colours, where he will team up with his England teammate Jos Buttler. Joe Root, England's returning Test captain, who formed a formidable opening partnership with young Lhuan-dre Pretorius for the Paarl Royals a couple of seasons ago, returns to Boland Park for another season in pink.

Former South Africa all-rounder Chris Morris, who now does commentary during the SA20, said on Tuesday that Faf du Plessis' release by Joburg Super Kings was the biggest surprise among the retention decisions.

"I think the biggest one that's been left out or been released was Faf du Plessis. I think he's still got a lot to offer as a player."

Morris, however, felt JSK's decision was understandable as the franchise looks to build for the future under new head coach Albie Morkel, and he did not rule out a return for du Plessis through the auction.

"One thing we do know about the Super Kings franchise is that they look to get players back in the auction. So I think Faf was a big one because he plays such a big leadership role in that squad itself for JSK," he said.

He backed Morkel's knowledge of South African domestic cricket to help JSK rebuild.

"Albie is very, very shrewd in the way he thinks about the game and what players he'll need in certain areas to build depth in his squad," he said.

Morris also expects MI Cape Town to be active at the auction after releasing several established names, although he believes the franchise already has much of its core in place.

"I think MI Cape Town have probably got nine of their 11 starters," he said, adding that the franchise could consider bringing in an experienced leader such as du Plessis.

Among the new international recruits, Morris singled out Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh as the player he is most keen to watch in the fifth season.

"We know how destructive he can be as an all-rounder. We've seen him do it all around the world," he said, adding that Marsh's batting, bowling and leadership could make a major impact for Sunrisers Eastern Cape.

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