Indian investment and the involvement of IPL franchises have given SA20 "absolute life", former South Africa all-rounder Chris Morris said on Tuesday, crediting the Indian cricket ecosystem for helping the T20 tournament establish itself as a major force ahead of its fifth season. Morris, who now does commentary during SA20, said the influx of Indian-owned franchises had not only strengthened the league financially but also enabled it to attract some of the world's leading players, build strong local fan bases and raise the profile of South African cricket.

"When you get an influx of teams that are willing to invest in your actual league itself and are very generous in the way that they've invested, it's only going to help your cricket because now you can lure international players to come to play South Africa," Morris said during a media interaction facilitated by SA20 ahead of the Season 5 auction.

"I think it has given it absolute life, let's be very honest." Morris said the presence of IPL-linked teams had helped SA20 replicate some of the successful elements of India's premier T20 competition, while giving South African fans they could identify with and support.

He believes the league's transformation from a new venture facing questions over its viability in the first season to a competition with packed stadiums and a growing global following is an evidence of the impact of the investment.

"As soon as we announced, or season one got announced with SA20, there was a 'How's this going to work? We don't know how this is going to work'. And then when the teams arrived and they got given their places, all of a sudden everybody was deeply, deeply invested around the country," he said.

"Look, you go from season one to season five, which is coming now, you see the support base, the crowds are in, ticket sales are up and the support is there." Morris also believes the presence of IPL franchises has given South African fans a deeper connection with the tournament, with supporters able to follow teams linked to the teams they already watch in the IPL.

"The IPL has made a massive impact (SA20 Commissioner) and Graeme (Smith) has done an unbelievable job at sticking together, finding the teams, finding the owners that have been unbelievable for our players and unbelievable for our cricket in our country," he said.

The growth of SA20, according to Morris, has also coincided with a significant improvement in the country's cricketing depth, with young Protea players getting the chance to share dressing rooms with established international stars and perform in front of packed stadiums.

"You've got some of the world's best who want to come to South Africa. Whenever you're rubbing shoulders with international cricketers that have been around the world and have performed on the big stage, you're going to improve as a cricketer," he said.

Morris said the league had provided young players with exposure to the pressures of international cricket.

"With the SA20 coming along, all of a sudden there's a packed crowd and now you've got this entertainment around you. People are making noise, they're shouting for their team, the DJ's going crazy, there's fireworks," he said.

"All of a sudden you've got to perform and people are watching." The SA20's development pathway, involving school cricket, provincial teams, the Under-19 system and an Under-23 auction category, has also helped franchises identify and develop players who might otherwise have remained under the radar.

"Every season we've unearthed some unbelievable talent of young cricketers coming through," Morris said.

He added that even players who do not feature regularly in matches benefit from being around senior and international cricketers and observing their preparation and approach.

"It's a great platform for youngsters. And guys can take a lot of confidence out of when they perform well in the SA20 because they know they're getting one step closer to international cricket," Morris said.

While speaking about the upcoming auction, Morris identified Faf du Plessis' release by Joburg Super Kings as the biggest surprise among the retention decisions.

"I think the biggest one that's been left out or been released was Faf du Plessis. I think he's still got a lot to offer as a player." Morris, however, felt JSK's decision was understandable as the franchise looks to build for the future under new head coach Albie Morkel, and did not rule out a return for du Plessis through the auction.

"One thing we do know that the Super Kings franchise do, they look to get players back in the auction. So I think Faf was a big one because he plays such a big leadership role in that squad itself for JSK," he said.

He backed Morkel's knowledge of South African domestic cricket to help JSK rebuild.

"Albie is very, very shrewd in the way he thinks about the game and what players he'll need in certain parts to build depth in his squad," he said.

Morris also expects MI Cape Town to be active at the auction after releasing several established names, although he believes the franchise already has much of its core in place.

"I think MI Cape Town have probably got nine out of the 11 starters," he said, adding that the franchise could consider bringing in an experienced leader such as du Plessis.

Among the new international recruits, Morris singled out Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh as the player he is most keen to watch in the fifth season.

"We know how destructive he can be, all-rounder. We've seen him do it all around the world," he said, adding that Marsh's batting, bowling and leadership could make a major impact for Sunrisers Eastern Cape.

Morris said recently retired India batter Ajinkya Rahane could also be an attractive proposition for SA20 franchises if he makes himself available.

"Absolutely. He brings a wealth of experience and (is) a world-class human being in general," he said, pointing to Dinesh Karthik's positive influence at Paarl Royals as an example of how experienced Indian players can contribute to a franchise beyond their own performances.

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