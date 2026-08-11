Ajinkya Rahane has begun a second innings in his career. After retiring from international cricket and all formats late last month, Rahane joined Amsterdam Flames as the franchise's marquee player for the inaugural edition of the European T20 Premier League (ETPL). Rahane is the latest former India cricketer to join foreign leagues. Dinesh Karthik was one of the first Indians to play in a foreign league, the SA20. Currently, active Indian men's cricketers are not allowed to play in foreign leagues.

With Rahane playing in the ETPL and the SA20 2027 auction coming up, will he be a great addition to the South African franchise league too?

"He is world-class, and he is a world-class human being. When you've got someone like that, I think he would be a great addition. Like the impact Dinesh Karthik had when he joined Paarl Royals (Season 3), Jinks is very much the same person that he was when he captained in the IPL. He has played for India for so many years. That experience is really crucial. Just the way he plays. If he comes, it would be a great addition," Chris Morris said in an interaction facilitated by SA20 ahead of the Season 5 Auction.

Morris, who was once IPL's costliest player (Rs 16.25 crore, Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2021 auction), earlier played with Rahane in the IPL.

This time, SA20 has seen many top foreign stars sign for the league. Australia's T20 captain Mitchell Marsh is set to make his SA20 debut for three-time champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape, while England all-rounder Sam Curran will don the Durban's Super Giants jersey after moving from MI Cape Town, as the six SA20 franchises secured their core squads ahead of the Season 5 auction on October 7.

Marsh will join Quinton de Kock, Matthew Breetzke, Jordan Hermann and captain Tristan Stubbs in a strong batting line-up at Sunrisers Eastern Cape (SEC), while Curran, who represented MI Cape Town in the first two seasons, will team up with his England teammate Jos Buttler.

Joe Root, who formed a formidable opening partnership with young Lhuan-dre Pretorius for the Paarl Royals a couple of seasons ago, will return to the familiar surroundings of Boland Park for the upcoming season of the T20 tournament.

Runners-up Pretoria Capitals have received a major boost to their top order with the additions of Phil Salt and Australian international Matt Short.

Salt, who previously represented the Capitals, will reunite with Short at the top of the order. The duo is expected to add more firepower to a batting line-up featuring Dewald Brevis, Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell and last season's breakout star, Connor Esterhuizen.

England all-rounder Will Jacks, who had three fruitful seasons with the Capitals, has moved to MI Cape Town to complete the trio of MI franchises, having previously represented the Mumbai Indians in the IPL and the MI London setup in The Hundred.

Meanwhile, Durban's Super Giants and Paarl Royals are the only two teams to have completed their 19-player squads before the auction, with 19 slots still available across the remaining four teams.

SA20 League Commissioner and former Proteas skipper Graeme Smith said the league's ability to attract leading stars such as Marsh, Curran and Salt was a sign of its growing stature.

"Season 5 is shaping up to be our strongest yet. Bringing in a player of Mitchell Marsh's calibre alongside the class of Joe Root, Sam Curran and Phil Salt shows the growing pull of our league on the global stage," said Smith.

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