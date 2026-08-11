Abishek Porel, who plays for Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL), was arrested by police over allegations of rape, assault and criminal intimidation. The victim alleged that the Bengal cricketer had sexual relations with her on the promise of marriage. "There was a case lodged against him and a court order to arrest him. He was arrested late last night. He will be produced in court today," Hooghly (Rural) Superintendent of Police Kunar Bhushan Singh told PTI. Porel was arrested late on Monday after the police registered a case under several provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Section 69, along with provisions of the Information Technology Act.

The initial complaint was lodged back in June at Mogra police station.

Who is Abishek Porel?

The left-handed wicket-keeper batter joined Delhi Capitals in 2023 and scored 108 runs from 4 innings in 2026. During his IPL career, he scored 769 runs in 35 matches with an average of 25.63 and a strike rate of 145.36.

In domestic cricket, he represents Bengal and made his first-class debut in the 2021-22 season. Since then, he has played 32 first-class and 23 List A matches. He was also part of India A team and even travelled to the UK and Australia with the squad.

What are the allegations?

According to the complaint, the woman alleged that she and Porel had been in a relationship for the past three years and that differences surfaced last year, after which the cricketer allegedly started "distancing" himself from her.

She further alleged that Porel had promised to marry her but is now unwilling to do so.

“Abishek Porel illegally confined the complainant. He denied her food and deliberately kept her isolated. As a result... the complainant became physically weak and was unable to walk properly. Despite having a flight... she was compelled to seek immediate medical attention due to the injuries sustained," the FIR against Porel read.

(With agency inputs)

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