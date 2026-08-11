Indian cricket team stars are among some of the highest-paid celebrities in India and most of them boast of multi-crore worth properties all around the country. From legendary cricketers like Sourav Ganguly and Sachin Tendulkar to modern greats like Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni, their real estate portfolio has been quite extensive over the years. Here's a look at the some of the most expensive and lavish properties owned by past and present India cricketers -

Sachin Tendulkar

The 'God of Cricket' owns many properties in Mumbai but his permanent address is a five storey house in Bandra called Dorab VIlla. According to a report by Economic Times, the land was bought by the legendary cricketer for Rs 39 crores back in 2007 from the Parsi family who live there. Sachin moved into the 6000 square foot building with his family in 2011 after some renovation. A highlight of the house is the expansive green garden which is Tendulkar's favourite spot during monsoons.

Virat Kohli

When it comes to real estate portfolio, Kohli truly has an enviable list with properties in Mumbai, Gurgaon, London and even a holiday home in Alibaug. However, Financial Express reported that his most expensive property is the Rs 80 crore home in Gurgaon. It is located in DLF City Phase 1 and is spread across nearly 10,000 square feet. The house also has a state-of-the-art gym along with modern furnitures and is one of the costliest properties owned by an Indian cricket team star.

Virender Sehwag

From the lanes of Najafgarh to his current residence in Hauz Khas, it has been a stunning journey for Sehwag. The former India batter, well known for his aggressive brand of batting, has his permanent home called Krishna Niwas and it is valued at a stunning Rs 130 crore, according to Economic Times. The house reportedly has 12 room, a courtyard temple and a lawn dedicated for the dogs. Sehwag also has several real estate investments in Haryana and Najafgarh.

Sourav Ganguly

The former Indian cricket team captain is popularly known as the 'Prince of Kolkata' and his Kolkata bungalow in Lower Rawdon Street is currently valued at a little over Rs 47 crore. The property reportedly has over 50 rooms and its classic architectural brilliance provides a regal feel to the property - truly fitting of the cricketer.

MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni has a massive 7-acre farmhouse called 'Kailashpati' in Ranchi and the entire property is valued at more than Rs 100 crore. Build with modern design elements, the farmhouse has a huge garage filled with an impressive collection of superbikes and cars. It reflects Dhoni's love for cars and bikes - something that he has spoken about quite openly. It also has a vast swimming pool, indoor sports facilities and a fully-equipped gym for the former Indian cricket team captain.

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