An all-round effort from star spinner Rashid Khan helped Afghanistan seal an automatic spot in the 2027 ODI Cricket World Cup with a three-wicket win over Ireland in the third ODI at Belfast. With this win on Monday, Afghanistan is 2-0 up in the five-match series. The first match was abandoned without a ball bowled. In the previous ODI World Cup in 2023, Afghanistan were promising, finishing sixth in the points table with four wins and five losses, narrowly short of contention for a semifinal spot. With wins over defending champions England and former champions Sri Lanka, and Pakistan, they still had a tournament to be proud of.

Afghanistan won the toss and elected to field first. Half of the Irish side was back in the hut for 89 runs in the 22nd over.

Gavin Hoey (36 in 67 balls, with two fours) and Jai Moondra (31 in 33 balls, with five fours) put up 76-runs for the ninth wicket. Afghanistan skittled out Ireland for 206 runs in 46.3 overs.

Allah Ghazanfar (3/29) and Rashid (3/44) were exceptional with the ball for Afghanistan.

During the run-chase, openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran (12) put on a 53-run opening stand.

Gurbaz kept one end steady, but he was the fifth wicket down for 71 in 77 balls, with two fours and five sixes at a score of 149. From there, Afghanistan sank to 176/7 in the 36th over and were in a tricky situation.

Rashid played a useful knock of 37* in 43 balls, with four boundaries, putting on a 31-run stand with Yamin Ahmadzai (4*) to take Afghanistan to a win in the 45th over with three wickets in hand.

Rashid won the 'Player of the Match' award for his match-winning performance.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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