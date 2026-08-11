The struggling West Indies cricket team is not showing promising signs of reclaiming the glory days that saw them win both the ODI World Cup and the T20 World Cup twice. As the focus gradually shifts towards next year's World Cup in the 50-over format, the West Indies have once again missed out on an automatic qualification spot for the showpiece event. According to the rules, the top eight teams in the ICC ODI rankings on 30 September will secure automatic qualification for the World Cup, alongside the two hosts, South Africa and Zimbabwe.

The West Indies, however, are not currently in this bracket, with Afghanistan clawing their way back in thanks to a thrilling victory over Ireland in Belfast. As things stand, Afghanistan have secured direct qualification for next year's ODI World Cup, alongside Australia, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, England, Bangladesh, South Africa, and Zimbabwe.

For the West Indies, the path to the quadrennial event is much longer. They still have two ODIs to play before the cut-off date, both against India. However, even if they win both matches, they cannot topple Afghanistan for the final qualifying spot.

The West Indies faced a similar situation four years ago, when they needed to excel in the qualifiers to enter the ODI World Cup. However, they ended up faltering in the qualifiers as well, missing the World Cup for the first time in their cricketing history. This disappointment also resulted in their missing out on the subsequent Champions Trophy.

How the West Indies Can Qualify for the 2027 ODI World Cup

The West Indies are now set to feature in the 10-team ICC World Cup Qualifier tournament, alongside Ireland, the top performers from CWC League 2, and qualifiers from the Qualifier Play-offs.

The eight-team Qualifier Playoff features the bottom four sides from CWC League 2 alongside the top two teams from each of the Challenge League's two six-team groups. Following three round-robin tournaments across the cycle for the Challenge League, the top four finishers from the playoff advance to the main Qualifier.

If the West Indies are to make it to the 14-team World Cup finals, they must fulfil certain conditions. Winning the World Cup Qualifier tournament grants immediate entry into the main tournament.

If they fail to win the tournament, the West Indies must ensure that they finish the qualifiers in second, third, or fourth position. This will enable them to compete in a "Super Series" play-off round, where the winner of this phase claims the final remaining World Cup berth.

While the exact format for the play-offs has not yet been finalised, the top four teams from this eight-team phase will advance to the World Cup Qualifier.

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