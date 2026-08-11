Unlike any other cricketing prodigy India has produced, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's rapid rise has prompted many to revisit just how good Sachin Tendulkar was as a teenager. By making his India debut at the age of 15, Sooryavanshi broke the Master Blaster's record of being the youngest player to represent India in international cricket. While it is still extremely early in Sooryavanshi's cricketing journey, he has already made a name for himself in global cricketing circles. Naturally, the hype surrounding his on-field exploits has drawn significant attention from major brands.

While some brands have swooped in to secure long-term contracts, others remain waiting in the wings. Following his Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 campaign with the Rajasthan Royals, Sooryavanshi reportedly increased his brand endorsement fees, with reports indicating that his commercial value has crossed the Rs 1 crore per deal mark.

At present, his net worth is estimated to be in the range of Rs 7 to 10 crore, with IPL salary, match fees, domestic cricket, and growing brand endorsement deals contributing the most.

Still a teenager, Sooryavanshi's family understandably wants to protect him from bulk endorsements at this stage of his career. However, the commercial wheel has firmly started turning.

Brands Endorsed by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi at Age 15:

SS Bats (Sareen Sports): While Sachin Tendulkar became synonymous with his iconic MRF bat sponsorship, Sooryavanshi has yet to sign a mega-deal with a corporate giant. However, he currently holds an equipment contract with Sareen Sports (SS) valued at approximately Rs 50 lakh per year. SS has also launched special "Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Edition" bats in the market.

Complan: Vaibhav became the face of Complan's "Thoda Plan, Thoda Complan" advertisement campaign in early 2026. The ad aligns seamlessly with Sooryavanshi's profile, focusing on proper nutrition and dedication, which reflects his real-life routine as a young athlete.

Google Pay: He stars in Google Pay's youth-centric campaign. The advertisement demonstrates him using UPI linked to his parents' bank account, highlighting safe money management for teenagers.

Red Bull: During IPL 2026, Sooryavanshi teamed up with his Rajasthan Royals teammate Dhruv Jurel for a Red Bull challenge, where they had to score 60 runs off 30 balls.

Jharkhand Health Department: Jharkhand's Health Minister announced in May 2026 that the state would appoint Vaibhav as a brand ambassador to inspire young people across the state to stay active, fit, and healthy.

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