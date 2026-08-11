Abishek Porel, who plays for Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL), was arrested in connection to a criminal case registered on the complaint of a medical student alleging rape, criminal intimidation, and other serious offences. The Bengal cricketer was arrested by the police from Emami City under the Dum Dum police station, according to Hooghly Rural police SP Kunwar Bhushan Singh. Earlier in June, the victim lodged a police complaint alleging that he engaged in a sexual relationship under the false promise of marriage and subjected her to assault and criminal intimidation.

The Calcutta High Court later directed the police to arrest the cricketer in connection to the case.

Porel, who has in the past travelled with the India A team to the UK and Australia, denied all allegations in the past.

According to the complaint, the woman alleged that she and Porel had been in a relationship for the past three years and that differences surfaced last year, after which the cricketer allegedly started "distancing" himself from her.

She further alleged that Porel had promised to marry her but is now unwilling to do so.

“Abishek Porel illegally confined the complainant. He denied her food and deliberately kept her isolated. As a result... the complainant became physically weak and was unable to walk properly. Despite having a flight... she was compelled to seek immediate medical attention due to the injuries sustained," the FIR against Porel read.

In her complaint, the woman alleged that Porel had sexual intercourse with her under the promise of marriage and also accused him of assault and criminal intimidation.

"We have received a complaint and started an investigation," a police official told PTI.

A left-handed top-order batter, Porel has represented Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League since 2023. He made 108 runs from four innings for Delhi Capitals last season.

He made his first-class debut for Bengal in the 2021-22 season and has played 32 first-class and 23 List A matches.

-- With Inputs from Bhola Nath Saha

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