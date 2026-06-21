Only a few days ago, they were charging at and sledging Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. On Sunday, it all turned into the ultimate show of sportsmanship. Playing in the final of the Tri-Nation Series in Dambulla, Sooryavanshi shrugged off his lean run in the league stage with a breathtaking 29-ball 94, which also included the fastest fifty in List A cricket, to help India A post a mammoth 377/9 against Sri Lanka A in the tri-series final on Sunday.

The last time Sooryavanshi faced Sri Lanka A, it ended in a physical altercation. On Sunday, Sri Lankan players came up and patted him on the back after the fiery knock.

THE AURA OF 15 YO SOORYAVANSHI.



From mocking to congratulating - Vaibhav Sooryavanshi answered with his blistering knock of 94.



Sri Lankan players congratulating Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.👀 pic.twitter.com/z3BR15wlkx — Maina Singh (@Maina_Singhx77) June 21, 2026

Asked to bat, India A looked set for a score in excess of 400, riding on Sooryavanshi's extraordinary blitz before Sri Lanka A clawed their way back in the middle overs.

Skipper Tilak Varma steadied the innings with a composed 67 off 90 balls, while Anukul Roy (39 off 15) and Vipraj Nigam (27 off 20) produced a late burst to lift India beyond the 350-run mark.

The day, however, belonged to Sooryavanshi.

The 15-year-old from Samastipur in Bihar needed just 11 deliveries to reach his half-century, eclipsing the 21-year-old record held by Sri Lanka's Kaushalya Weeraratne, who had taken 12 balls to reach the milestone in 2005.

Having endured a modest run in the series, Sooryavanshi walked out with clear intent and unleashed absolute carnage. His first 11 deliveries yielded 50 runs, reading 4, 4, 4, 6, 6, 0, 6, 4, 4, 6, 6, as he dismantled the Sri Lankan attack from the outset.

He reached the landmark with five sixes and as many boundaries, bringing up the record with successive sixes straight down the ground off pacer Dulaj Samuditha.

The left-hander combined brute force with exceptional timing. He initially targeted the leg side against the seamers before effortlessly opening up the off side once Sri Lanka A stationed an additional fielder on the on side.

His ability to dispatch even good deliveries over the ropes once again stood out.

The highlight of the innings was his lofted shots over extra cover. Three effortless sixes in that region showcased the bat speed, balance and fearlessness that have made him one of India's most exciting young talents.

Alongside Priyansh Arya (39), Sooryavanshi added 132 runs for the opening wicket and looked well on course to register the fastest century in List A cricket.

However, spinner Sahan Arachchige ended the fireworks by having him caught at mid-off in the ninth over. Arya followed an over later as Sri Lanka A clawed their way back into the contest.

Ruturaj Gaikwad (40) and Tilak then added 63 runs for the third wicket, but the flow of boundaries dried up considerably.

As India attempted to accelerate in the closing stages, wickets fell at regular intervals, but Nigam and Anukul provided the final flourish.

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