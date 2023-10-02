Recalling the days of his struggle, ace Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf has revealed that he used to sell snacks in the market to pay his education fees. Rauf added that the stuggle continued untill he started playing tape-ball cricket. Rauf, who made his debut for Pakistan in the year 2020, has become a vital cog in the Pakistan's pace attack. He bowls in excess of 145kmph quite easily and has claimed 53 ODI and 83 T20I wickets for Pakistan so far in his career.

"After matriculation, I used to work in the market selling snacks (nimco) on Sundays to be able to pay my fees. The rest of the week, I will attend school and academy," Rauf told ESPNcricinfo.

"When I enrolled in university, my father was not earning enough to be able to pay my fees and I couldn't afford it too but by playing tape-ball cricket I would easily manage my fees.

""The boys, who play tape-ball professionally in Pakistan, easily make around 2-2.5 lakh per month. I used to earn that and would give it to my mother but I never told my father about earning this much."

The Pakistan pacer also revealed that there came a point during the days of struggle when he and his family had to sleep in the kitchen due to lack of space.

"My father has three brothers and all lived together. My father had one big room and when my uncles got married, my father gave his room to his brothers. Eventually, we reached the point where we were sleeping in the kitchen," Rauf said.

Pace bowling adds just another essence to the game of cricket. Anything bowled above 140kmph is considered to be a good pace even in international cricket and the bowlers who can clock such a speed with good line and length are a gem. So is the case with Pakistan's Haris Rauf. The ace speedster has some serious pace in his bowling as he can easily clock around 150kmph.