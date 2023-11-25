Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan took to social media to post a cyptic message and netizens think that is about the recent Indian Premier League (IPL) mega transfer that involves Hardik Pandya. "Use and throw has been the real characteristic since the start...," wrote Pathan on X, formerly known as Twitter. The fans on social media assumed that the post from Pathan was aimed towards the trading of Hardik. The star all-rounder is set to join his former IPL team Mumbai Indians (MI) in a move from Gujarat Titans (GT).

The Ownership group of MI lured hardik for these move . The move included multiple brand endorsements , 20CR + money , and MI captaincy. GT had no option but to trade as hardik said it's MI or nothing. GT only tried to get better deal — Cricket Guruji (@CricketGuruji6) November 25, 2023

True, hardik pandya firstly uses Gujarat and now going back to Mumbai — Kirkett (@bhaskar_sanu08) November 25, 2023

But here , the Character of the two parties comes into question ;



1.Why GT allowed to leave the person who was not only captain but also was able to take the GT team into two successive IPL finals.



2.Was the GT fanbase and team bonding not enough to hold back Hardik Pandya to... — Amazon Guy (@Iamwaqaskhan71) November 25, 2023

This should not happen at least with your winning captains. — ChanZaib Khan (@lalwaniking1) November 25, 2023

"Hardik Pandya is likely to return to Mumbai Indians. He will leave Gujarat Titans," sources told NDTV.

Abhi ye kiske lie samjhe??? Rohit Sharma aur MI, Yaa GT aur Hardik — Tasneem Hanif (@TasneemKhatai) November 25, 2023

The trade is an all-cash deal comprising the Mumbai-based franchise paying 15 crore rupees as the 30-year-old's salary and an undisclosed transfer fee to Titans. Hardik stands to earn up to 50% of the transfer fee, according to a report by ESPNcricinfo.

If the move happens successfully then it will be considered the biggest player trade in IPL history. As of now, neither franchise has made it official.

Pandya played seven seasons of IPL for Mumbai before being released prior to the 2022 auctions. After joining Gujarat Titans, Pandya led the side to back-to-back IPL finals, earning them the trophy in their debut season.

If Pandya finally signs up for MI on dotted lines, the big question remains is whether he is going to play under iconic Rohit Sharma, who has led the side to five trophies and has been in prime form.

These are the questions that remain unanswered for now and the picture will only be clear once BCCI officially announces the final trading list.

