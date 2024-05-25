USA will be squaring off against Bangladesh in the third and final T20I of the series in Houston on Saturday. Twice in two games, rank cricketing upstarts USA humbled Bangladesh again as they sealed their maiden T20I series victory with a six-run win over the Tigers. USA will now look to clinch a historic clean sweep against Bangladesh with a victory in the third match. The second T20I turned out to be a yorker fest, with the bails flying everywhere with the USA players getting into a joyous and celebratory huddle at the fall of every single wicket.

When will the USA vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I match be played?

The USA vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I match will be played on Saturday, May 25.

Where will the USA vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I match be played?

The USA vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I match will be played at the Prairie View Cricket Complex, Houston.

What time will the USA vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I match start?

The USA vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I match will start at 08:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 8:00 PM.

Which TV channels will telecast the USA vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I match?

The USA vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I match will not be telecast in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the USA vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I match?

The USA vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I match will be streamed live on FanCode app and website.

