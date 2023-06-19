The ICC World Cup Qualifiers began on Sunday with USA taking on West Indies and Zimbabwe facing Nepal in Harare. The teams are competing for a spot in the ODI World Cup 2023, which will be held in India in October this year. The qualifiers are going to be a tight affair as all the teams will be putting their best foot forward in order to make it to the main event. A brilliant example of tough competition was seen during the match between USA and West Indies, where a blistering delivery from Kyle Phillip rattled Kyle Mayers' middle stump.

During the sixth over of West Indies' innings, opener Mayers completely failed to judge the pace delivery of Phillip. The ball pitched and removed the middle stump. The Windies fans were left shocked as the stump went cartwheeling on the field.

USA skipper Monank Patel won the toss and elected to bowl against West Indies in the World Cup Qualifier match on Sunday, at the Harare Cricket Club in Harare.

Notably, the United States have never played at a World Cup and are in the qualifier for the first time since 2005. Warm-up matches saw defeats to Ireland and Sri Lanka although Aaron Jones showed form with 89 from 87 balls against Ireland.

On the other hand, West Indies registered a 3-0 victory over UAE earlier this month, which was followed by victories in Harare against Scotland and a fourth win in a month against the UAE in warm-ups.

Brandon King top-scored in the UAE series, while Yannic Cariah took four wickets in each of the two warm-up games in Zimbabwe.

Advertisement

(With AFP Inputs)