Babar Azam's valiant fifty went in vain as Pakistan suffered a 90-run defeat to the West Indies in the first Test at Trinidad on Tuesday. The manner of the loss saw Babar remain unbeaten on 58, while none of the other batters managed to show the fight required to keep Pakistan in the hunt. The defeat also sees Pakistan remain at the bottom of the World Test Championship (WTC) points table, with just one win in five matches. The four losses Shan Masood's men have accumulated so far in the 2025-27 cycle leave them placed ninth in the nine-team table with a PCT of 6.67.

The victory for the West Indies, on the other hand, has taken their overall points tally to 12 and their win total to two for the cycle, though they remain in eighth place overall.

Australia remain the outright leaders of the standings, with seven wins in eight matches and just one loss, giving them a PCT of 87.50. South Africa and New Zealand follow in second and third spot with a PCT of 75.00 and 72.22 respectively. Bangladesh are next in the table with a PCT of 58.33, having recorded two wins, one loss, and one draw in four matches.

Completing the top five is Team India, with a PCT of 48.15. It hasn't been the sort of campaign India would have liked, as the Shubman Gill-led side has managed just four wins in nine matches, along with four losses and one draw.

Sri Lanka and England occupy sixth and seventh spot, with a PCT of 24.36 and 22.73 respectively.

Updated WTC Standings:

1. Australia

PCT: 87.50%

Played: 8 | Won: 7 | Lost: 1 | Drawn: 0

Points: 84

2. South Africa

PCT: 75.00%

Played: 4 | Won: 3 | Lost: 1 | Drawn: 0

Points: 36

3. New Zealand

PCT: 72.22%

Played: 6 | Won: 4 | Lost: 1 | Drawn: 1

Points: 52

4. Bangladesh

PCT: 58.33%

Played: 4 | Won: 2 | Lost: 1 | Drawn: 1

Points: 28

5. India

PCT: 48.15%

Played: 9 | Won: 4 | Lost: 4 | Drawn: 1

Points: 52

6. Sri Lanka

PCT: 41.67%

Played: 4 | Won: 1 | Lost: 1 | Drawn: 2

Points: 20

7. England

PCT: 24.36%

Played: 13 | Won: 4 | Lost: 8 | Drawn: 1

Points: 38 (includes over-rate penalty deductions)

8. West Indies

PCT: 22.73%

Played: 11 | Won: 2 | Lost: 7 | Drawn: 2

Points: 30

9. Pakistan

PCT: 6.66%

Played: 5 | Won: 1 | Lost: 4 | Drawn: 0 (includes over-rate penalty deductions)

Note: Standings updated after West Indies vs Pakistan, 1st Test

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