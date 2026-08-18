Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) owners could be preparing their entry into The Hundred if the competition expands in the coming years, according to a report. The Knight Riders Group (KRG), co-owned by Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, was involved in the bidding process to acquire stakes in the eight franchises last year. KRG was in the running to acquire the Trent Rockets, who eventually sold a 49 per cent stake to Cain International, a consortium led by Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly and British businessman Jonathan Goldstein, for less than 40 million pounds.

According to a report in BBC Sport, KRG pulled out of the race to acquire a stake in Trent Rockets, who finished as runners-up in the men's Hundred this year, after concluding that the franchise was slightly overvalued.

The report added that KRG would be interested in returning to the table if the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) decides to expand The Hundred to 10 teams. However, the ECB is unlikely to add new teams before the end of the current media rights cycle, which runs until 2028.

Durham and a team in the South West, based in either Bristol or Taunton, are being considered as potential bases for the two new teams. Their addition, however, would increase the value of the competition's media rights.

KRG is one of the biggest sports groups in the world, owning franchises in India, the West Indies, the United States, and the United Arab Emirates.

KRG is also the first global cricket brand to establish an international cricket stadium, with the Knight Riders Cricket Ground in Los Angeles officially opening earlier this year.

Shah Rukh Khan, Co-owner, Knight Riders Group, said: "What started as a dream has become a reality today. Bringing cricket, the second most-watched sport in the world, to Los Angeles is a landmark moment for all of us. Through this long-term partnership between Fairplex and Knight Riders, we are creating much more than a cricket venue. We are building a space that celebrates community, togetherness, energy and entertainment. It is a place built not just for sport, but also for entertainment, for families, and for memories that will last forever. We hope this becomes a home for cricket in Los Angeles and inspires generations of fans and players alike. This is for Los Angeles, for cricket fans across the globe, and for the Knight Riders family. Believe in Purple and Gold," he added.

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