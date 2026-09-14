The Asia Cup trophy impasse continued for the second year in a row after the victorious Indian women's cricket team on Sunday did not accept the cup from Pakistan's Mohsin Naqvi, who is the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chairman. Harmanpreet Kaur-led India defeated Sri Lanka by 72 runs at the Dubai International Cricket Ground, Dubai, to clinch a record-extending eighth Asia Cup title, but the players did not come out on the field for the post-tournament presentation ceremonies. This was not the end of the humiliation for Naqvi as the fans present in the stadium shouted "trophy chor (thief)", denoting him as the person who steals trophies.

Watch it here:

Fans chanted "Trophy Chor, Trophy Chor" when they saw Mohsin Naqvi leaving the stadium. pic.twitter.com/XljKlQLVHB — (@rushiii_12) September 13, 2026

It is worth noting that the Indian men's team had last year declined to receive the Asia Cup trophy and medals from Naqvi, who heads the Pakistan Cricket Board and is also the Interior Minister of that country.

Mohsin Naqvi left the stadium in embarrassment after Team India refused to take the trophy from him. pic.twitter.com/3RnbHmtUKP — (@rushiii_12) September 13, 2026

The Indian team is yet to receive the Asia Cup trophy, which has since been kept in the ACC office.

Instead, the Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian outfit conducted an impromptu celebration on the dais without the physical prize.

However, this time, the Indian women's team members did not even return to the ground after BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia presented Nandini Sharma with an in-house best fielder medal.

However, the Sri Lankan team received the runners-up cheque from Naqvi, and before that, all the players and support staff accepted medals from SLC interim chief Eran Wikramaratne.

Naqvi left the stadium immediately after presenting the award to Sri Lankan skipper Chamari Athapaththu, but unlike last year, he moved away without carrying the trophy.

The diplomatic relations between India and Pakistan have been frozen ever since last year's Pahalgam terror attack and the subsequent Operation Sindoor.

The players from both sides, men and women, now follow a no-handshake protocol whenever they meet in Asian or global events conducted by the ICC.

(With PTI Inputs)

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