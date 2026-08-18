Sri Lanka star batter Dinesh Chandimal was on Tuesday taken to hospital after injuring his shoulder and neck while diving to save a boundary during Day 4 of the Galle Test against India. He was later ruled out of the Test. "Pasindu Sooriyabandara comes in as the concussion replacement for Dinesh Chandimal. Dinesh Chandimal sustained an injury while fielding during the first session on the fourth day, hitting his shoulder and head hard on the ground. He was taken for a precautionary scan, which was clear, with no signs of internal injury," Sri Lanka Cricket said in a statement.

"Chandimal was subsequently assessed for concussion by the doctor and team physiotherapist on the ground and was ruled out after the assessment. Pasindu Sooriyabandara will replace Dinesh Chandimal as the concussion replacement. The match referee has approved the concussion replacement."

India Tour of Sri Lanka 2026: Team Update



Pasindu Sooriybandara comes in as the 'concussion replacement' for Dinesh Chandimal



Dinesh Chandimal sustained an injury while fielding during the first session of the day fourth day, hitting his shoulder and head hard on the ground.… pic.twitter.com/Hx8DuhksF7 — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) August 18, 2026

Chandimal had sprinted from deep midwicket to deep square leg and threw himself horizontally to intercept a shot from KL Rahul in the fourth over of India's innings. While he managed to save a couple of runs, he landed hard on his shoulder and tumbled head over heels, with his neck and shoulder contorting awkwardly beneath him.

After collapsing beyond the boundary rope in visible discomfort, he was attended to by his teammates, the team physiotherapist and the doctor. Chandimal was seen clutching his neck, head and shoulder repeatedly. He eventually managed to walk back to the dressing room on his own.

Pasindu Sooriyabandara came onto the field as a substitute fielder.

Chandimal had earlier scored just four runs in Sri Lanka's first innings.

Sri Lanka were set a target of 372 after Asitha Fernando and Prabath Jayasuriya skittled India for 193, helping the hosts end the second session of the first Galle Test on a high.

Despite a brisk half-century from Rishabh Pant (66 off 69 balls, including eight fours and two sixes), none of the Indian batters managed to convert their starts into big scores. Asitha claimed a four-wicket haul, while Prabath picked up three wickets. India, who led by 371 runs, set Sri Lanka a target of 372 to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

India started the second session at 116/4, with Rishabh Pant (21*) and Dhruv Jurel (5*) unbeaten. The visitors were leading by 294 runs.

With IANS inputs

Featured Video Of The Day

Yamal Laughs At Paredes vs Gavi ‘Fight Of The Year' Poster During Parade