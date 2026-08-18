Sanjay Manjrekar and Murali Kartik were at it again. The two former India cricketers were involved in some cheeky banter after Day 3 of the first India vs Sri Lanka Test on Monday. After rain interrupted play on Day 4, the two former cricketers agreed to disagree on whether India had batted for too long and unnecessarily extended their innings. Kartik argued that the last 40 minutes of India's innings did not yield many runs. With rain predicted on Day 5 and India in dire need of a win to keep their World Test Championship ambitions alive, the debate gained significance.

India were bowled out for 193 in their second innings of the first Test against Sri Lanka at the Galle International Stadium on Tuesday. Rishabh Pant scored a fiery half-century, with his 66 off 69 balls helping India post 193 and set the hosts a target of 372. Tea was taken nearly 20 minutes earlier than the scheduled time on Day 4.

Sanjay Manjrekar, however, disagreed. "If India can't get Sri Lanka all out within the target in 80 or 90 overs, they don't deserve to win. They don't deserve to get to No. 1 or No. 2 in the WTC points table. We can assume India will get at least 70 to 80 overs," he said on air.

"I don't know whether you heard me or not. With the weather around, are you assured of 80 to 90 overs? That is all I am saying," Murali Kartik replied.

"We can't be assured. We have to leave a lot to the weather. We might not get a full quota of overs today and tomorrow. With India's bowling line-up and the way India batted in the first innings, they would fancy their chances. We have to keep it simple. This Sri Lanka batting line-up is without Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis. If India's bowling attack can't get Sri Lanka out in 80-odd overs on this kind of pitch, we have to accept the fact that it was not so much about the Indian batters batting slowly, but about the quality and potency of the bowling attack. I think that is where we have to point our fingers," Manjrekar replied again.

"If we get only 50 or 60 overs, I would consider whether India could have declared earlier. But I don't see that as the sole reason if something untoward happens tomorrow and India don't win this Test match."

Kartik, however, said that the extra time could always prove beneficial.

"We need to give ourselves enough time. We need to keep in mind that rain has a role to play. That's all I am saying. We didn't gain much by batting that extra half-hour," he said

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