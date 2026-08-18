Indian batter Devdutt Padikkal fell just five runs short of breaking Rahul Dravid's long-standing record against Sri Lanka on Tuesday. After scoring a magnificent 167 off 230 balls in the first innings, Padikkal looked in sublime touch in the second innings as well. However, an LBW dismissal by Keshara Nuwantha cut his innings short at 44 off 75 balls, with six fours. Padikkal's match aggregate was 211 runs, the most by an Indian No. 3 in a Test against Sri Lanka since Rahul Dravid's 215 runs in the Ahmedabad Test in 2009, where he scored 177 and 38.

Dravid also holds the record for the most runs in a match by an Indian No. 3, with 305 against Australia in Adelaide in 2003, when he scored an iconic 233 and followed it up with 72* in India's victory.

India strengthened their grip on the opening Test after being bowled out for 193 in their second innings, setting hosts Sri Lanka a daunting 372-run target for victory in Galle on Tuesday.

India, who had posted 462 in their first innings, had dismissed Sri Lanka for 284 on Monday to secure a crucial 174-run lead. Returning to the crease on Tuesday, the visitors adopted an aggressive approach, looking to build a total beyond Sri Lanka's reach.

Opener KL Rahul (35) and Devdutt Padikkal (44) steadied the innings with a 64-run partnership as India reached 116 for 4 at lunch.

Rishabh Pant then took the attack to the Sri Lankan bowlers, smashing a 69-ball 66 that included two sixes. His innings also saw him become the first Indian to hit 100 sixes in Test cricket and the fastest player in the world to reach the milestone.

India suffered an early setback when Yashasvi Jaiswal was dismissed for a duck by Asitha Fernando off the third ball of the opening over. Rahul and Padikkal, however, negotiated the early movement and rebuilt the innings.

Rahul was eventually dismissed as the second wicket to fall, before Shubman Gill (8) departed cheaply, with Prabath Jayasuriya (3/43) claiming both wickets.

(With agency inputs)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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