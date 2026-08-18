India's intent on Day 4 of the first Test against Sri Lanka was clear: score fast. After Yashasvi Jaiswal departed in the first over, first-innings centurion Devdutt Padikkal and KL Rahul kept India going at a good pace, and India's lead swelled past the 225-run mark in the first hour of play. Rahul ultimately fell for 35, but he could have departed much earlier if not for a timely intervention from Padikkal.

On the last ball of the 11th over of India's innings, bowled by Prabath Jayasuriya, Rahul was adjudged LBW. Jayasuriya got one to dart in as Rahul's forward defence was beaten and the ball struck his pads. Rahul almost started walking before Padikkal convinced him to take a review. The replays showed no bat involved, and the impact was in line. However, due to the height of the delivery, the ball was missing the stumps. A relieved Rahul gave Padikkal a big hug.

Devdutt Padikkal saved KL Rahul here

He was the one who told him to go for the review when KL was already ready to walk back to the dressing room. And KL acknowledged it with that hug #INDvsSL pic.twitter.com/Ny3yTtqUz1 — SiKANDAR (@430atEdgbaston) August 18, 2026

Earlier on Day 3, Sonal Dinusha's maiden Test hundred rescued Sri Lanka as the home side was bowled out for 284 in the first innings of the opening Test against India on Monday.

Dinusha scored 100 off 168 balls, including four fours and two sixes, and put on 146 runs for the sixth wicket with Niroshan Dickwella (80). The duo saved the day after Sri Lanka had slumped to 90/5, but India remained in a strong position after posting 462 earlier.

India's bowlers started the day strongly, with Mohammed Siraj having Nishan Madushka caught at slip for a two-ball duck.

Left-arm spinner Manav Suthar struck with the first delivery he bowled, having Dinesh Chandimal (4) caught behind.

Kamindu Mendis (14) and Lahiru Udara (27) resisted with a 26-run stand for the third wicket until Suthar ended the partnership by having Udara caught at point.

Three overs later, Shubman Gill took a stunning one-handed diving catch at cover off Kuldeep Yadav to send Mendis back.

Skipper Dhananjaya de Silva scored 21 off 41 balls and added 31 runs for the fifth wicket with Dinusha before being dismissed by Ravindra Jadeja just before lunch.

Dinusha dropped anchor while Dickwella ensured the scoreboard kept ticking over as the second session ended wicketless for India.

Prasidh Krishna got the breakthrough after tea as Dickwella was caught behind, missing out on his maiden Test hundred. Dinusha, however, reached the milestone off 167 balls.

India kept striking at regular intervals. Jadeja removed debutant Keshara Nuwantha (2) for his 350th Test wicket and also trapped Dinusha LBW. The centurion reviewed, but the decision stayed in India's favour.

Suthar sent back Prabath Jayasuriya (10) before finishing off the innings by having Lahiru Kumara (10) stumped to claim figures of 4/76 in his maiden overseas Test. Jadeja finished with 3/57

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