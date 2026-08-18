Apart from India's dominating show against Sri Lanka in the first Test in Galle, the one thing that was back on display was Rishabh Pant's constant chatter behind the stumps. From becoming a weatherman with statements like, "Bhai chalo chalo jaldi, waha se badal bhi aa rahe hain (Brothers, let's get going quickly, clouds are approaching from there)," to egging on the bowlers with one-liners such as, "Phir sabhi milkar talwar chalayenge! (Then we'll all swing the sword together)," Pant just didn't stop.

Ajinkya Rahane, who has played with Pant for a long time, said that while it is entertaining, it can sometimes be distracting too.

"He is always like this. He is very entertaining. The Sri Lankan players don't understand Hindi, but if you keep talking like this, the batter's focus wavers. You have to focus in the slips and at short leg, and the bowlers start getting angry. If there is an edge and the ball goes by your side, and you are not able to put in your best effort, the bowlers get angry. Ashwin and Jadeja were there (when Rahane was part of the Indian team). You had to tell him to disturb the batter and not our own players," Rahane said on Sony Sports.

On Day 3, India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant and substitute fielder Sarfaraz Khan left everyone in splits with their hilarious conversation, which was caught on the stump mic during the first Test against Sri Lanka on Monday. India found themselves in a brilliant position as the bowlers, led by Manav Suthar, reduced Sri Lanka to 99/5 at lunch. However, Ravindra Jadeja was yet to join the attack, and that led to a funny exchange between Pant and Sarfaraz. Sarfaraz was heard telling Jadeja to wait patiently as the Indian bowlers were going to share the wickets among themselves.

"Lamba game hai Jaddu bhai. Mil baat ke khaayenge (It is a long game, we will share the spoils)," Sarfaraz said.

Pant quickly joined in and referenced Jadeja's famous sword-swinging celebration. He hilariously suggested that everyone would celebrate together by doing the trademark gesture.

"Aur sab talvaar chalayenge!" Pant said.

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