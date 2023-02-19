The Indian cricket team secured a comprehensive 6-wicket victory over Australia in the second Test of the 4-match Border-Gavaskar series on Sunday. Wrapping up the victory inside 3 days, India rode on impressive performances from spin-twins Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. The victory in New Delhi also earned India a big boost as far as their World Test Championship final qualification hopes are concerned. With the win India strengthened their spot at the second position in the World Test Championship points table.

Despite the defeat, Australia remain top with a PCT of 66.67, India are second with a PCT of 64.06. Sri Lanka, with a PCT of 53.33 are third in the standings, ahead of South Africa (48.72) and England (46.97).

As for the match, India spinner Ravindra Jadeja returned career-best figures of 7-42 to lead Australia's hammering by six wickets inside three days Sunday to bring the hosts to a 2-0 Test series lead.

Jadeja, a left-arm orthodox, teamed up with fellow spinner Ravichandran Ashwin to dismiss Australia for 113 in a morning session when the tourists' batting imploded, thanks to an overused sweep shot on a tricky New Delhi pitch.

Sponsored by Vuukle

The hosts romped to their victory target of 115 in the second session to guarantee them retention of the Border-Gavaskar trophy in the four-match series.

They have won their previous three series against Australia and are now close to securing a spot in the World Test Championship final.

India lost skipper Rohit Sharma, run out after a fluent 31, and Virat Kohli, who surpassed 25,000 international runs, stumped on 20.

But Cheteshwar Pujara stood firm with 31 in his landmark 100th Test to steer the team home with a winning four as wicketkeeper-batsman Srikar Bharat, unbeaten on 23, looked on.

With AFP inputs

Featured Video Of The Day

The Noida Academy That's Changing Lives Through Basketball