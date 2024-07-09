Star batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma announced their shock retirements from the format after helping India win their second T20 World Cup last month in Barbados. During the post-match presentation-ceremony, Kohli insisted that the T20 World Cup final against South Africa will be his last for India in the format, adding that "it's time for the next generation" to take over. A few hours later, India captain Rohit Sharma, during a press conference, decided to bid adieu to the format. Both, however, will continue to play for India in longer formats.

Now, a video of Kohli and Rohit sharing a hug after coming out to bat against South Africa in the final has gone viral. The moment went unnoticed during the final, but with the two now saying goodbye to the format, it is fair to say that it was sign that the two were going to retire after the final, even if the result didn't went in India's favour.

Watch the video here:

A slight hug between Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in their last T20I match



We failed to notice this



At that moment only them knew it's their last walk together in T20i's. pic.twitter.com/Em87yvHkSB — Nibraz Ramzan (@nibraz88cricket) July 7, 2024

Shortly after announcing his T20I retirement, Rohit called the 2024 T20 World Cup win, which India won as an unbeaten team in the competition, as the greatest achievement of his playing career.

Rohit amassed 257 runs at a strike rate of 156.70, and took on the responsibility of giving India fast starts with the bat - with his fifties against Australia and England being crucial.

Kohli, on the other hand, scored just 75 runs before the final. However, he came good in the summit clash, scoring a crucial 76 which earned him the Man of the Match award.

Kohli hung his boot from the T20I format ending his T20I career as India's second-highest run-scorer in the format, through 4188 runs in 125 games at an average of 48.69 and strike rate of 137.04.

He ended his international career in the format with the most runs of any player at Men's T20 World Cups (1,292 runs) between 2012 and 2024, in 33 innings across 35 matches.

