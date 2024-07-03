Suryakumar Yadav's match-changing catch in the T20 World Cup final between India and South Africa has became a major talking point in the cricket spectrum. The incident happened on the first ball of the final over of South Africa's chase after David Miller skied Hardik Pandya's delivery towards long-off. While it seemed that the ball was heading for a six, Suryakumar came out of nowhere to puck an absolute blinder near the boundary rope. It was an important moment in the context of the game as Miller was the last recognised batter for the Proteas.

While some claimed that Suryakumar's attempt was clean and legit, other suggested that his shoe made contact with the boundary cushion.

Former South Africa captain Shaun Pollock also rubbished the latter, claiming that Suryakumar's effort was indeed fair.

Amid all the discussions and debate, a fresh video of the incident, from a different angle, has gone viral on social media.

The viral video managed to capture India captain Rohit Sharma's reaction when Suryakumar was dashing his way towards the boundary to take the catch.

Rohit Sharma brother literally lost all the hopes. Thank you Surya Dada. pic.twitter.com/iKRxJ0BHcl — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) July 2, 2024

Recently, Suryakumar opened up on the catch, explaining how careful he was while catching the ball, ensuring his feet don't touch the rope. But, there was a moment that the India star was worried about.

"Our fielding coach (T) Dilip sir has said that Surya, Virat (Kohli), Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja should always field at the hotspot areas, where there is the greatest chance of the ball going," Surya said in a chat with the Indian Express.

On execution, Surya admitted that he was cautious about not touching the rope while pushing the ball back inside the ground. Upon completion, he was confident that it was a fair catch.

Advertisement

"When I pushed the ball and took the catch, I knew I hadn't touched the rope. The only thing I was cautious about was that when I pushed the ball back inside, my feet don't touch the rope. I knew it was a fair catch. In hindsight, anything could have happened. If the ball had gone for six, the equation would have been 5 balls, 10 runs. We might have still won, but the margin would have been closer," he asserted.