A controversy erupted from the first Test between England and Sri Lanka in Manchester after the hosts were rewarded by a ball-change decision, that many deemed 'unfair. It all happened during Sri Lanka's batting in the second innings when England took up a new ball, and shifted the momentum in their favour. Veteran Sri Lanka all-rounder Angelo Mathews labelled the incident as a turning point in the game, as England pacers really came to the fore, making the best use of a firmer new cherry.

Sri Lanka had a slender 24-run lead at 4-146 when the ball change took place, making many wonder. Mathews was batting on 59 and had the support of Kamindu Mendis, who was batting on 33, at the other end of the pitch. The Sri Lanka duo broke their sweat in the middle, taking the shine off the ball, but just as they were getting rewarded, England got a new ball in their hands.

Mathews was sent packing in the 10th over after the new ball was taken. This was the moment, England truly found themselves back in the game.

"It was unfortunate, to be honest. Yesterday we were sitting pretty until the ball was changed," Mathews told Test Match Special before the start of the fourth day's play.

"I think it could be unfair for batters on both teams, because the batters want to get rid of the hard, shiny ball, and once we got to the 48-over mark, I think we were quite comfortably playing them.

"Once the ball was changed, I think it changed the entire momentum of the game. It started swinging both ways, it started nipping back in, so it was really difficult. The batters are waiting to get rid of the hardness of the ball, and it's unfortunate that the ball was changed and it started swinging and it changed the whole complexion of the game."

During the Oval Test in last year's Ashes, England were at the center of a similar criticism. Australia great Ricky Ponting had even voiced his frustration at the incident.

"I just cannot fathom how two international umpires that have done that a lot of times can actually get that so wrong," Ponting had said.

England eventually won the opening Test by 5 wickets.