World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) and cricket are quite different from each other. While one is an American professional wrestling promotion that involves a physical fight between the players, the other is a form of sport that has players competing with each other on the ground using their batting, bowling, and fielding skills. However, there are no boundaries for the star players. A great WWE wrestler is also famous among cricketers and vice versa. In such a case, there is no surprise over the fact that John Cena has many fans in the field of cricket too. However, a cricket umpire in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) took the fandom to the next level.

During the Qualifier 1 match between Guyana Amazon Warriors and Trinbago Knight Riders in CPL 2023, umpire Nigel Duguid used John Cena's iconic hand gesture - 'You can't see me'.

The event took place after Guyana Amazon Warriors spinner Iman Tahir appealed for an LBW for the wicket of Mark Deyal on the first ball of the fifth over of Trinbago Knight Riders' innings.

Watch the video here:

It was a fuller ball from Tahir that hit Dayal on the front pad. The umpire himself could not see the ball as Tahir went right in front of him during the follow-through. That was when the umpire used John Cena's iconic hand gesture to express himself.

For a moment, Tahir was left confused by the umpire's gesture. However, the umpire soon clarified him.

Tahir immediately went for a review and TV umpire Leslie Reifer found out that the ball would have hit right between the leg and middle stumps. Dayal thus had to depart at the score of 15 off 11 balls.

Talking about the game, Chadwick Walton's 80 not-out off 57 took Trinbago Knight Riders home in 18.1 overs with 7 wickets in hand.