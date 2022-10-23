Virat Kohli played an unbelievable knock of 82 runs and stayed unbeaten till the end as India edged Pakistan in a last-ball thriller to win their opening match of the ICC T20 World Cup. India were in deep trouble after losing 4 wickets in just 6.1 overs but a century partnership between Kohli and Hardik Pandya kept the team's hopes alive.

India needed 48 runs to win in the last three overs and that is when Kohli hit Shaheen Afridi for three boundaries to bring the equation down to 31 runs off 12 balls. He then hit Haris Rauf's last two deliveries of the 19th over for sixes with India needing 16 off the last over.

Kohli was not on strike for first two deliveries and managed only a double off the third ball. With 13 needed off the last 3 deliveries, left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz bowled a high full toss, which Kohli dispatched over the deep square leg fence.

Kohli protested after hitting the ball, asking the umpires to review it for a no ball. The umpires eventually adjudged the delivery to be above the batter's waist and called it a no ball. It helped India as they got a free hit and finally won the match on the last delivery.

Former Pakistan paceman Shoaib Akhtar it seems was not happy with the decision and posted a cryptic tweet. "Umpire bhaiyo, food for thought aaj raat k liye," Akhtar wrote.

Umpire bhaiyo, food for thought aaj raat k liye 😉 pic.twitter.com/vafnDG0EVd — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) October 23, 2022

Virat Kohli went past India captain Rohit Sharma to become the highest run getter in T20 cricket with his knock on Sunday.