Urbanrisers Hyderabad will take on Southern Super Stars in Match 3 of the Legends League Cricket 2023 on Tuesday, November 21 at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi, India. The match is scheduled to begin at 6:30 PM IST. The Urbanrisers Hyderabad side will make their debut in the competition on Tuesday. The side will be led by India's World Cup-winning batter Suresh Raina. They team will comprise former international players like New Zealand's Martin Guptill and ex-South African all-rounder Morne Morkel.

UH vs SS pitch report

The pitch at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi, is a balanced track. The average score by the team batting first in the last 10 matches at the venue is 152.

Bowling first should be the preferred option at this stadium, with the team batting second winning 60 percent of its matches.

Pace or Spin?

The venue is suited for both pacers and spinners alike.

UH vs SS weather report

The temperature at the JSCA International Stadium Complex is expected to be around 27 degrees Celsius with 57 percent humidity.

UH vs SS Fantasy 11 team

Wicket-keepers: Shreevats Goswami/Manvinder Bisla

Batters: Martin Guptill, Suresh Raina, Aaron Finch, Ross Taylor

All-rounders: Jesse Ryder, Stuart Binny, Abdur Razzak

Bowlers: Morne Morkel, Farveez Maharoof

Captain:Suresh Raina

Vice-captain: Martin Guptill

Urbanrisers Hyderabad vs Southern Super Stars head-to-head record

Both teams have never faced each other in the tournament.

Urbanrisers Hyderabad vs Southern Super Stars prediction

Urbanrisers Hyderabad will have the upper hand in this match courtesy of their powerful batting line-up.