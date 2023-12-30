The United Arab Emirates will be up against Afghanistan in the second T20I of Afghanistan's tour of the UAE, 3 T20I Series 2023/24 on Sunday, December 31, at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST. The UAE and Afghanistan have played one match in the series, with Afghanistan winning the game by 72 runs. In the first game of this series, Rahmanullah Gurbaz was the Man of the Match and Vriitya Aravind scored the highest fantasy points for the United Arab Emirates with 99 match fantasy points while Rahmanullah Gurbaz topped the fantasy points leaderboard for Afghanistan with 147 match fantasy points.

UAE vs AFG, Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah is a balanced track. The average 1st innings score at this venue in the last 20 matches is 133 runs. The team batting first at this venue has won 65 per cent of the matches. The team winning the toss will look to bat first here.

Pace or Spin?

The venue is suited for both Pacers and Spinners alike.

Weather Report for Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

The temperature will hover around 24 degrees Celsius with 60 per cent humidity. 1.32 m/s winds are expected.

UAE vs AFG Fantasy 11 Prediction: Top Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Vriitya Aravind

The United Arab Emirates batter Vriitya Aravind has amassed 70 runs in one match of the series at an average of and a strike rate of 109.38. He has scored one half-century and achieved the highest score of 70 not out.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz has hit 100 runs in one match and is the team's leading run-scorer this season. He has a strike rate of 192.31 and averages 100. He also has one century to his name in this campaign.

Aayan Khan: The United Arab Emirates bowler has picked up one wicket in one match. Aayan Khan's best figures for this season is 1/26 and his average is 26.00.

Fazalhaq Farooqi: The bowler from Afghanistan has taken 2 wickets in one match so far at an average of 9.50. Fazalhaq Farooqi's figures of 2/19 are his best bowling performance in the series.

UAE vs AFG Fantasy 11 Team

Wicket-Keeper: Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batter: Ibrahim Zadran, Vriitya Aravind

All-Rounders: Sharafuddin Ashraf, Gulbadin Naib and Mohammad Nabi

Bowlers: Qais Ahmad, Rashid Khan, Aayan Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi and Naveen-ul-Haq

Captain: Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Vice-Captain: Mohammad Nabi

United Arab Emirates vs Afghanistan head-to-head record in T20

The United Arab Emirates and Afghanistan have competed against each other on 10 occasions in T20s. While the United Arab Emirates have won 2 matches, Afghanistan have emerged victorious in 8 instances.

The last 5 T20 matches have seen the United Arab Emirates win on 1 occasion and Afghanistan 4 times. The highest score in these 5 games is 203 by Afghanistan while the lowest has been 131 by the United Arab Emirates.

United Arab Emirates vs Afghanistan, 2nd T20I prediction

Afghanistan are predicted to win the upcoming fixture as they have won four of the last 5 matches against the United Arab Emirates.