India legend Sachin Tendulkar met West Indies great Brian Lara. The former India opener shared pictures on social media in which he could be seen spending quality time with Lara. Both Tendulkar and Lara are among the greatest players cricket ever witnessed. Tendulkar has scored the most runs (34357) in international cricket. He has also hit a record of 100 international centuries (49 in ODIs and 51 in Tests) besides having numerous other records to his name. On the other hand, retired player Lara still holds the record of having the highest individual score (400 runs) in a single Test inning.

"Casually bumped into another keen golfer today!" wrote Tendulkar while sharing his picture with Lara on Twitter on Wednesday.

"Where are you? Can I please get an autograph?" wrote a fan. "That's being too casual...legendary partnership continues to blossom!! Heavyweights....," wrote another fan.

"Two absolute greats of the game", "Whole cricketing shots are covered in both of the legend... The mutual respect is the greatness", "Two Cricketing Legend in one picture" were some of the toher comments.

Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara joined Donald Bradman in April this year in having a set of gates named in their honour at the Sydney Cricket Ground, with all visiting players passing through them to access the field of play. The gates were unveiled to mark Indian great Tendulkar's 50th birthday and 30 years since West Indies legend Lara's 277 at the stadium -- the first of his 34 Test centuries.

"The Sydney Cricket Ground has been my favourite ground away from India," said Tendulkar, who played five Tests there, averaging 157.

"I have had some great memories at the SCG right from my first tour of Australia in 1991-92."

Meanwhile, Lara said that he was "deeply honoured".

"The ground holds many special memories for me and my family and I always enjoy visiting whenever I'm in Australia," said Lara, who played four times at the ground, with his 277 the highlight.

