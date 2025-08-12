Harshit Rana is not only aggressive while bowling but is known for his angry send-offs too. In the IPL 2024, his send-offs got him a suspension of one match after breaching Code of Conduct during a Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals match. Now, Rana has been slapped with a fine at the Delhi Premier League (DPL) for a send-off during North Delhi Strikers vs West Delhi Lions match. Rana is the captain of the Leading North Delhi Strikers. As his team was defending a 165-run total, Harshit Rana dismissed Ayush Doseja in the third over. After the dismissal, Rana appeared to tell the batter to 'go away'. The incident did not go unnoticed.

The North Delhi Strikers captain was fined 10 per cent of his match fees for breaching the Delhi Premier League Code of Conduct. “Harshit Rana admitted to the Level 1 Offence under Article 2.5 (Using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from another player in the Match) and accepted the Match Referee's sanction,” the DPL's official statement read.

In the same match, North Delhi Strikers batter Yajas Sharma was docked 20 per cent of the match fees while West Delhi Lions batter Krish Yadav was fined the same amount.

North Delhi Strikers rode on all-round performance to beat West Delhi Lions in the match number 19 of the Delhi Premier League (DPL) season 2 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium here on Monday.

Chasing 166, the Lions faltered early at 13/2 after quick strikes from Vikas Dixit and captain Harshit Rana. Wicketkeeper Krish Yadav (23 off 23) stabilised the innings, but the required rate kept climbing.

The resurgence came from Hrithik Shokeen, who launched a spectacular counter-attack with 51 off 24 balls (5 fours, 3 sixes), adding 49 in just 19 balls. However, Deepanshu Gulia's crucial triple strike in the middle overs and Rana's tight final over restricted the chase to 154/8.

Earlier, North Delhi Strikers, who opted to bat first, concluded their first innings with a competitive score of 165 runs for the loss of 9 wickets in their allotted 20 overs. The innings saw significant contributions from opener Sarthak Ranjan, who scored 42 off 33 and Arjun Rapria, who smashed an impressive 40 runs off 22 balls, including 3 fours and 3 sixes.

Also, Yajas Sharma scored 23 off 15, while Yash Bhatia added a steady 22 from 17. Partnerships kept the scoreboard moving, but regular wickets prevented a bigger total.

Meanwhile, Mayank Gusain emerged as the pick of the bowlers for West Delhi Lions, claiming 3 wickets for two runs in one over.

Brief Scores: North Delhi Strikers - 165/9 in 20 overs (Sarthak Ranjan 42, Arjun Rapria 40; Mayank Gusain 3/2) vs West Delhi Lions - 154/8 in 20 overs (Hrithik Shokeen 51, Mayank Gusain 24; Deepanshu Gulia 3/44).