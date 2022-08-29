Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi is one cricketer, who has a habit saying things which leave a bad taste in the mouth of Indian cricket fans and often Indian cricketers as well. He has in the past too given controversial statements about India and Indian cricketers and it seems he is not ready to change his ways, despite facing a lot of flak from cricket fans.

Ahead of Sunday's high voltage Asia Cup clash between India and Pakistan, Afridi was part of a coverage where an Indian and a Pakistani news channel had collaborated.

The discussion also involved former India spinner Harbhajan Singh.

During the discussion, Afridi touched upon his tussle with former India opener Gautam Gambhir on social media. The duo had, a now infamous, altercation during an ODI in 2007 and the video is still viral among fans of both countries. Both the cricketers have since shared a stormy relationship.

"I don't have any fight as such with any Indian player. Gautam (Gambhir) and I have clashed on social media some times. I would say that Gautam is such a character that even the Indian players don't like him. My overall experience of playing against India has been great," Afridi said on the show.

This has not gone down well with Indian cricket fans, who have slammed Afridi for his statement. Some fans were unhappy that Harbhajan Singh laughed after Afridi's comment on Gambhir. Here are some reactions.

Meri shikayat usse nahi jo bol rha hai, usse hai jo hans rahe hain...

India beat Pakistan by 5 wickets in the Asia Cup encounter on Sunday.