Legendary Indian cricket team batter Virender Sehwag is well known for his hilarious comments on social media and this time, he came up with a hilarious banter with the Pakistan trio of Waqar Younis, Wasim Akram and Shoaib Akhtar. The four famous cricketers, along with Sehwag's former teammate Harbhajan Singh who also featured in the video, are part of the World ILT20 commentary panel and in a sneak peek video released on social media that has gone viral, all five of them were seen taking shots at each other in a friendly manner.

The legendary Pakistan pacer trio was trying to joke with Sehwag when he came up with a brilliant line - “Tum sabke liye mai akela hi kaafi hoon (I am enough for all of you)".

Earlier. Sehwag took a jibe at the England cricket team players after a report surfaced that the touring side will be taking its own chef to India. England's tour of India starts later this month.

It will be a five-match Test series, starting January 25 with the final game to be played in March.

A report by The Telegraph has claimed that the England team will be bringing in its own chef to India for fear of falling ill.

"Yeh zaroorat Cook ke jaane ke baad padhi. IPL mein nahi padegi. (This need arose after the departure of Cook but it won't be needed in IPL)," wrote Sehwag on X, formerly Twitter.

Advertisement

The report also claims that England are the first cricket side to "regularly tour with their own cook, despite risk of offending their hosts."

Earlier, former India batter Aakash Chopra also took a brutal 'IPL' dig on the report.

"Good idea. I'm sure that majority of English players must be bringing in their chefs for the IPL too....year after year. AS IF," he wrote on X.