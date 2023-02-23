Karachi Kings registered a 67-run victory over Lahore Qalandars in their previous Pakistan Super League match on Sunday. Asked to bat first, the Kings posted a total of 185/5 in 20 overs after James Vince smashed 46 off 36 balls. Apart from him, skipper Imad Wasim also scored 35 off 19 balls. Later, Qalandars were bundled out for 118 after Akif Javed took a four-wicket haul. The match turned out to be major disappointment for Qalandars' skipper Shaheen Afridi as the star pacer conceded 39 runs in his four-over spell and could scalp only wicket.

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has pointed out certain mistakes in Shaheen's bowling and stated that the pacer should make use of the bowling crease to his advantage.

"I have been observing him and also had a chat with him. I think he is bowling too far away from the stumps. If you bowl from far away, it is a very big thing to bring the ball back in from there. It is not very easy,” Cricket Pakistan quoted Shahid as saying.

"I think he needs to make better use of the crease. He needs to bowl from close to the stumps. Like we talk about Wasim Akram, he used to bring the bowl back in by bowling from close to the stumps," he said about his son-in-law.

Shahid further stated that Shaheen should watch previous videos of his bowling to rectify his mistakes.

“He was trying too hard, which is why he was expensive during the death overs. He was trying to bowl too many Yorkers, which turned into full tosses and he got hit for sixes,” he said.

“He needs to watch his videos and correct his mistakes himself. He needs to remember the process from the time, when he was doing well,” he concluded.

The Shaheen-led Lahore Qalandars will be going up against Quetta Galdiators in their next clash on Tuesday at the National Stadium, Karachi.



