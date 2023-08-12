Aaron Finch, who called time on his international cricket career in February this year, opened up about his problem while facing India's veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Finch was undoubtedly one of the white-ball cricket superstars for Australia. The attacking batter was been a nighmare for many bowlers across the globe for his relentless hitting, but Bhuvneshwar created a reverse impact on him on the ground. It was not the India bowler, who feared bowling to him, but the former Australian batter instead, who was not comfortable while facing the right-arm pacer.

During a question and answer session, a fan asked Finch about the trouble he experienced while facing Bhuvneshwar and Finch came out with an honest reply.

"Big fan here ,why did bhuvi troubled you a bit.. Could you elaborate? Is it your feet coming across??" asked the fan.

"Yep!! Tried for 15 years to stop that happening," wrote the ex-Australia captain.

Yep!! Tried for 15 years to stop that happening https://t.co/5g1b0rFPRH — Aaron Finch (@AaronFinch5) August 10, 2023

It is worth noting that Bhuvneshwar dismissed Finch a total of seven times, four of which came in a single series in 2019 during India's tour of Australia.

Finch led Australia in a world record 76 men's T20Is, as well as in 55 ODIs, before announcing his retirement. The long-term white-ball skipper represented Australia in 254 international matches across all formats, playing five Tests, 146 ODIs and 103 T20Is.

Since making his international debut in a T20I against England in January 2011, Finch amassed 8,804 runs at the highest level which include 17 ODI centuries and two T20I tons.

Finch ended his ODI career in September of last year, but he continued to captain Australia in T20Is, notably during their disappointing home defence of the T20 World Cup. He played his last international match -- which was a T20I -- in October 2022.

