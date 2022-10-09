Tri-Series, New Zealand vs Bangladesh, Live Updates: Ish Sodhi Gets Better Of Najmul Shanto, Bangladesh 3 Down
New Zealand vs Bangladesh Live: New Zealand and Bangladesh will square off against one another in the third match of the ongoing tri-nation T20I series that has Pakistan as the third team.
New Zealand vs Bangladesh, Tri-Nation Series, Live Score Updates: The 41-run stand between Najmul Shanto and Litton Das came to an end in the 8th over as Michael Bracewell sent Litton Das back to the hut. Earlier, Mehidy Hasan had lost his wicket early after Bangladesh were asked to bat first by New Zealand in the ongoing tri-series at Hagley Oval, Christchurch. New Zealand and Bangladesh will square off against one another in the third match of the ongoing tri-nation T20I series that has Pakistan as the third team. Both the sides are winless in the series so far, having lost their opening games against Babar Azam-led Pakistan. In the first game, Pakistan defeated Bangladesh by 21 runs, while in the second game, the Babar Azam-led side beat New Zealand by 6 wickets. The live streaming of the New Zealand vs Bangladesh match will be available in India on Amazon Prime Video. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Playing XIs
New Zealand: Devon Conway, Finn Allen, Kane Williamson, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi
Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Litton Das, Shakib al Hasan (C), Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Yasir Ali, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam
NZ vs BAN, Tri-Series, Live
Drinks!
Around off, pushed through covers for a single.
Tossed up, outide off. Afif looks to slog-sweep, this goes off the top edge and lands in the vacant mid on region. A single.
Outside off. Kept out.
Flatter ball, outside off. Mosaddek cuts it to point.
On middle, kept out.
On middle, eased to long on for a single.
Mosaddek Hossain comes in.
OUT! CAUGHT! 100th T20I wicket for Ish Sodhi! He did ask questions in this over and Shanto fails to answer this one. A googly again, full and outside off.Shanto tries to smash it away, using his feet but hits without conviction. Mark Chapman at long off takes a well-judged catch near the ropes.
This one is the googly, outside off. Shanto skips down and somehow knocks it away to point.
Tossed up, fuller and on middle, wrong 'un again. Shanto skips down and eases it to long on for a couple. Good running. Bangladesh have kept themselve busy between the wickets.
Off-pace this time, outside off, dabbed to backward point for a single.
Googly again, full and outside off. Hossain looks to reverse hit but completely misses.
This is full and outside off, a googly. Afif Hossain looks to slog-sweep but gets an outside edge to third man for a brace.
Tossed up, full, and slanting around off. Shanto tries to reverse hit but misses. Superb over from Michael Bracewell. He has stemmed the momentum.
Short and outside off, cut to point.
On middle, tucked through square leg for one.
OUT! CAUGHT AND BOWLED! Good bowling from Michael! He bowls it short, quicker and outside off, there is extra bounce and it takes Litton Das by surprise who was looking to pull but ends up hitting it back to Michael Bracewell who makes no mistake. An easy return catch for him and Bangladesh are two down now.
This one comes with the arm, around off, tucked to mid-wicket..
Starts with a short ball, outside off, skids on. Das makes room to cut but misses.