New Zealand vs Bangladesh, Tri-Nation Series, Live Score Updates: The 41-run stand between Najmul Shanto and Litton Das came to an end in the 8th over as Michael Bracewell sent Litton Das back to the hut. Earlier, Mehidy Hasan had lost his wicket early after Bangladesh were asked to bat first by New Zealand in the ongoing tri-series at Hagley Oval, Christchurch. New Zealand and Bangladesh will square off against one another in the third match of the ongoing tri-nation T20I series that has Pakistan as the third team. Both the sides are winless in the series so far, having lost their opening games against Babar Azam-led Pakistan. In the first game, Pakistan defeated Bangladesh by 21 runs, while in the second game, the Babar Azam-led side beat New Zealand by 6 wickets. The live streaming of the New Zealand vs Bangladesh match will be available in India on Amazon Prime Video. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Playing XIs

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Finn Allen, Kane Williamson, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Litton Das, Shakib al Hasan (C), Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Yasir Ali, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam

Here are the Live Score Updates of New Zealand vs Bangladesh, straight from Hagley Oval, Christchurch