Rajasthan Royals pacer Trent Boult is a superstar, a central figure in the franchise's team for the IPL 2024 season. In India for the 17th edition of the campaign, Boult isn't just enjoying delivering the good for the Royals on the field but is also embracing Indian culture. Not long after reaching India, Boult celebrated Holi.

"My first time I celebrated Holi and I'm still getting the pink dye off my hair and off my face but yeah, amazing experience. Always fun to experience the culture in India," Boult had said at the start of the IPL season.

An out-and-out performer, the Kiwi pacer also give insights into his surname which indeed has a cricketing connection. "I, well my parents chose my name and I chose my career so I'm lucky to have a name like Boult when it comes to bowling. It's always a funny pun when Lightning Boult comes out."

On the pitch, Boult impressed yet again as Rajasthan restricted Bengaluru to 172-8, a total they overhauled with six balls to spare in the do-or-die play-off at the world's biggest cricket stadium on Wednesday.

Bengaluru and Virat Kohli extend their wait for a first IPL title. Rajasthan will face Sunrisers Hyderabad in the last play-off on Friday in Chennai to decide Kolkata Knight Riders' opponent in the final on May 26.

Kolkata made their fourth IPL final after they hammered Hyderabad in the first play-off on Tuesday in Ahmedabad's intense heat.

Rajasthan, who won the inaugural edition of the IPL in 2008 under late Australian legend Shane Warne, bounced back from four losses in five matches including a washout.

Bengaluru's dream run ended after they rose from the bottom of the table after eight matches to win six in a row and make the play-offs.

With AFP inputs