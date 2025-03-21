Indian boxer Gaurav Bidhuri, a World Championship bronze medallist, has called for greater recognition of Olympic sports in India, highlighting the disparity in attention given to different sports. Speaking to IANS, Bidhuri highlighted the struggles of athletes in sports like boxing, wrestling, and athletics, which face challenges in sponsorship, media coverage, and crowd support, unlike cricket, which benefits from widespread popularity and financial backing.

'It is not that only Virat Kohli works hard; we also work very hard. People should give the same love to Olympic sports. With all due respect, representing India in major sports is much tougher than cricket," the world championship medallist told IANS.

His remark came a day after the BCCI announced a cash reward of Rs 58 crore for Team India after their triumph at the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to honour the players, coaching and support staff and members of the selection committee.

Bidhuri earlier revealed that he wanted to be a cricketer, but his father Dharmender Bidhuri wanted him to be a boxer.

In India, sports other than cricket often receive little attention until an athlete wins a medal. India's obsession with cricket is well-known, often overshadowing other sports.

In 2023, India's highest-ranked men's singles tennis player Sumit Nagal disclosed his financial difficulties and expressed regret over the insufficiency of both financial backing and proper guidance for players.

Last year, Bidhuri joined chess veteran Tania Sachdeva to slam the Delhi government for discrimination towards athletes and overlooking their achievements.

Moreover, veteran shuttler Ashwini Ponappa revealed that she played all the tournaments on her own until November 2023 and also paid for her personal trainer from her pocket.

Indian athletes have achieved immense success in mega events like the Olympics and World Championships, yet many still face financial and infrastructural challenges. Bidhuri's remark echoes the sentiments of several sportspersons who seek equal recognition and support for non-cricketing disciplines.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)