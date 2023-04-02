India's triumph over Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2022 match goes down in history as one of the finest in the shortest format. The match show Virat Kohli put a batting spectacle on show, scoring an unbeaten 82 off 53 balls as India chased down the target of 160 runs on the last ball. In an event, Kohli opened up on his majestic knock against Pakistan last year. The former India captain narrated the emotions he went through, and even admitted that he was so zoned out that he didn't understand a single word of instruction that the coach Rahul Dravid sent his way.

"I still can't make any sense of it. That's a very honest admission. And a lot of people have tried to ask me what were you thinking, how did you plan and I have no answers. The fact of the matter is that I was so much under pressure that my mind had shut off completely by the 12th or 13th over," Kohli said at the Puma event.

"I was going through what I was going through, then I came back in the Asia Cup and I was playing well and I felt like 'Wow I'm ready to play in this World Cup'. At the 10th over mark, we were 31 for 4 and I had just ran Axar out. I was 12 off 25 balls, or something. I remember in the break, Rahul bhai came to me and I don't remember what he said. I swear and I even told him this as well. I told him, 'I have no idea what you told me in that break because I was zoned out'," he said.

Both India and Kohli were off to a poor start but the former skipper dramatically shifted gears. In an honest admission, Kohli said that he himself doesn't know how he did what he did.

"My mind was spinning so fast...I was like this is worse than it was before. I had spiralled down so far down that there is no comeback from here and that was my honest feeling at the halfway mark. That is when my instinct took over. So, when I stopped thinking and planning, whatever God-given talent I have that came to the surface and then I felt like something higher was guiding me. I can't claim any of that. I was trying to do it before as well but it wasn't working. The lesson for me was stop using your mind so much because it actually pushes you away from real magic. What happened that night, I can never explain it and it won't happen ever again," he conceded.