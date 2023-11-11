Pakistan captain Babar Azam said he is thankful for the love and support shown by the Indian fans during the ongoing Cricket World Cup. Babar landed in India for the first time in September this year, hoping to lead his team to World Cup glory. However, not much has gone their way in the tournament, with Pakistan staring at an early exit from the World Cup. In eight matches, Babar has scored just 282 runs with the help of four half-centuries. However, he has not been able to inspire his team as he would've loved to.

Pakistan need a big win against England in their final group match on Saturday with their semi-finals hopes hanging by a thread.

Babar asserted that the Pakistan team has received a lot of love and support from the Indian fans.

"To be honest - first I got a lot of love from India, a lot of support. Not only me, the entire team. Of course, I was not able to get a good finish. My goal was to get a good finish in the batting. I didn't have a goal to score 50 or 100. The main thing was to make the win the team. The performance that helps the team, not my individual performance. I played slow, I played fast, depending on the situation. I play according to the situation and according to what my team need," Babar said in a pre-match press conference.

"We came here for the first time, we didn't have the awareness of how to take it, but we adapted as soon as possible in practice, that we will have to face it like this. So, we faced this thing, we took it and planned accordingly that how do we bat here. Because as I said, in the middle and end you get runs. In the middle overs when the ball is old you struggle a bit - as a batsman." he added.