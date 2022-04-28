Ben Stokes has been named the 81st captain of the England men's cricket team. The all-rounder has been one of England's biggest match winners across formats and one of Stokes' most memorable performances in Test cricket came in 2019 when he helped England beat Australia by 1 wicket in the third Test match in Headingley in Leeds. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) took to Twitter and posted the video of Stokes hitting the winning runs in the Test match with a cheeky caption.

"It was about time we posted this again anyway...," ECB posted on Twitter along with a wink emoji. This was a sensational knock from Stokes as he remained unbeaten on 135 to help England chase down the target of 359. The innings came at the back of a dismal first innings collapse for the Three Lions that saw them being bowled out for 67.

It was about time we posted this again anyway... ???? pic.twitter.com/B2CmTWyUfQ — England Cricket (@englandcricket) April 28, 2022

The win helped England draw the series 2-2, which helped them to retain the Ashes. But Stokes and his team had no such luck last year when Australia thrashed them 4-0 at home to reclaim the Ashes. That loss was one of the biggest setbacks for then captain Joe Root, who finally relinquished captaincy earlier this year.

That match was also memorable as Stokes shared a last wicket partnership with Jack Leach, who remained unbeaten on 1 run off 60 deliveries.