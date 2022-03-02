Veteran cricketer Mohammad Hafeez won his first-ever PSL title on Sunday as he powered Lahore Qalandars past Multan Sultans in the final. Defending a target of 181 runs, Hafeez bagged two wickets in four overs to help his side bowl out Multan Sultans for 138 in 19.3 overs. The all-rounder took to Twitter to silence his critics and wrote, "Tiger abhee Zinda hai". The phrase is also from Salman Khan's famous Bollywood movie Tiger Zinda Hai. Here is Hafeez' post:

Tiger ???? abhee Zinda hai pic.twitter.com/voLGmpieaK — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) February 27, 2022

Hafeez's post was well-received by fans with many lauding him.

"What a beautiful family.. professor.. this is ur time to enjoy..big match. Big player..big performance. Man of match in final.. Hats off. U rock Lots of love From Lahore", one fan wrote.

What a beautiful family.. professor.. this is ur time to enjoy..big match. Big player..big performance. Ma nof match in final.. Hats off. U rock

Lots of love

From

Lahore — Waqas Chishtie (@waqaschishtie) February 28, 2022

Meanwhile, another said, "Congratulations.... A wonderful moment for fans. A great day and thank you for an amazing performance in the final with both bat and bowl. Your fan since debut Mindset and Vision of a Professor".

Congratulations.... A wonderful moment for fans. A great day and thank you for an amazing performance in the final with both bat and bowl. Your fan since debut

Mindset and Vision of a Professor ???? pic.twitter.com/Z7SVoM6fWV — ڈاکٹر صاب (@yaarsappanwarge) February 28, 2022

Hafeez also smashed 69 runs off 46 balls to help Lahore post 180 for five in 20 overs.

The 41-year-old blistering knock also included nine fours and a six.

Meanwhile, Harry Brook also played a crucial unbeaten knock of 41 off 22 balls and also smacked two fours and three maximums.

While defending their total, Lahore captain Shaheen Shah Afridi led the pace attack with much aplomb and took three wickets in four overs. Other than Hafeez' two-wicket haul, Zaman Khan also bagged two dismissals in four overs.

Promoted

Hafeez also won the Player of the Match for his all-round display in the final as Lahore won by 42 runs.