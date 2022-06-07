India's victory over Australia in the Test series in 2020-21 will go down in history as one of the biggest comebacks by any team in a bilateral series in cricket's longest format. The size and scale of the task that Indian team faced, after a humiliating 36 all out resulted in a deflating loss in the first Test in Adelaide, was enormous and in many ways as challenging as what Sourav Ganguly's team faced at the Gardens in 2001.

Eventually India rode the brilliance of a young team and beat Australia 2-1 to record its second straight Test series win on Australian soil.

One of the seasoned campaigners, who was part of the team and also played a huge role in the triumph was off spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.

Recently, Ashwin was a part of a group of players who spoke about that momentous series ahead of the launch of a web series on Voot ‘Bandon Mein Tha Dum', which tells the story of India's triumph against all odds.

While speaking to the media, Ashwin narrated the story of a scary flight from Melbourne to Sydney, which was caught in a thunderstorm.

Promoted

"We were flying to Sydney and the flight encountered a thunderstorm. It was so scary that for a moment, I thought that the flight would never land," Ashwin recalled at the trailer launch of the series.

Ashwin had in fact tweeted about the flight at that time as well.

The off spinner was India's second highest wicket-taker in the series behind Mohammed Siraj and also played a key role in helping India save the Sydney Test as he battled injury to remain unbeaten along with Hanuma Vihari on the final day to earn a draw for the team.