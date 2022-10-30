Pakistan's ICC T20 World Cup campaign finally got off the mark on Sunday as they beat Netherlands by 6 wickets, in what can at best be called a scrappy win. The Asian giants had lost the opening two matches narrowly to India and Zimbabwe. The win keeps Pakistan's faint semi-final hopes alive but a lot needs to go there way for them to make the last 4.

Despite the win, captain Babar Azam's terrible form with the bat continued as he was run out for 4. He had been dismissed for a duck against India and for 4 runs against Zimbabwe.

Babar had come into the World Cup riding high on good scores o sub-continental pitches but his time in Australia has been a tough one so far.

While fans and former Pakistan players have been criticising Babar's captaincy, not many have spoken about the star's poor batting performance.

On Sunday, former India spinner Amit Mishra took to Twitter to post a message for Babar. "This too shall pass. Stay strong @babarazam258."

This too shall pass. Stay strong @babarazam258. 🙏🏽 — Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) October 30, 2022

The message is an exact copy of what Babar had written for Virat Kohli earlier this year when the India star was going through a rough patch. Hence, it is difficult to gauge whether Mishra's message is to comfort Babar or done with a bit of mischief.

Kohli has since gone on to score a century in T20Is and has scored two consecutive half-centuries in the T20 World Cup, one of which was a masterclass against Pakistan in India's tournament opener.