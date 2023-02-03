It has been a mixed couple of months for Ishan Kishan. The young wicketkeeper-batsman impressed everyone with his aggressive batting as he slammed his maiden double century against Bangladesh in December 2022. However, since that innings, Kishan has failed to reproduce his run of form and the left-hander scored just 30 runs in the ODI series against New Zealand. Former India selector Saba Karim had some harsh words for the youngster who failed score in the T20I series as well.

“This is not the first time with Ishan Kishan. He had scored a lot of runs ahead of the 2021 T20 World Cup. He failed to deliver in the tournament. That's why he keeps getting in and out of the team. To cement a place, you need to keep scoring,” Karim said during an interaction on India News.

“He needs to work on temperament, shot selection and approach. What is the reason that you can play only one big innings in six months and then don't score? If you have the potential, you're getting opportunities to prove it. You have to deliver,” he added.

Kishan was selected for the Test series against Australia after Rishabh Pant got injured in a road accident but he is unlikely to feature in the playing XI. KS Bharat was included in the side as the first-choice wicket-keeper and in Pant's absence, he is expected to play the first two matches at least.

The first match of the Border-Gavaskar series between India and Australia will be played at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur from February 9.

