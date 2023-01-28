The issue of the host venue for the 2023 Asia Cup has seen officials of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) giving conflicting statements. Pakistan were earlier given the hosting rights of the continental event. Then BCCI secretary Jay Shah, who is also the president of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), said the Indian cricket team won't be travelling to Pakistan for the 2023 Asia Cup. In reply to that, former PCB chairman Ramiz Raja had warned the BCCI that their decision could have serious consequences as Pakistan might also pull out of the ODI World Cup in India in 2023.

Recently, current PCB chairman Najam Sethi revealed the date (February 4 in Bahrain) of an ACC meeting, where the issue will be discussed. "Finally, we have a date now to meet ACC officials. I will attend ACC's meeting on February 4 in Bahrain. I am not sure about our stance for now; I am keeping it close to my chest and will decide at the meeting. But, I can assure you that it will be for the betterment of Pakistan cricket," Sethi said.

Pakistan pace great Wasim Akram lauded Sethi's stance and took a dig at Raja

"Najam Sethi gave a very sensible answer. It all depends on approval from both governments. You have to talk properly [with boards]. This is not gully cricket, that if you don't come, we also will not go to your country. I don't understand who are these kids, who come and run cricket in Pakistan," was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Akram also commented on Raja's ouster as the PCB chairman.

"He came for six days, now he is back to his original place. Najam Sethi has experience. I think it is a wrong concept, that cricketers should be the chairman of PCB. It is an administrative job, so you need to have proper communication with all the boards. Najam Sethi is the right man for the job. I don't care if people get angry," Akram said.

