Team India claimed the three-match series 2-1 over Sri Lanka after a comfortable 91-run win in the third T20I on Saturday. The match will be remembered for Suryakumar Yadav's heroics with the bat which guided Team India to 228/5. Apart from him, the bowling unit also did justice to their role and bundled out the visitors for 137. The series will be remembered for numerous accomplishments such as Axar Patel's all-round performance and Shivam Mavi's impressive international debut in which he scalped four wickets. However, one thing which utterly impressed the fans was the fantastic performance of young pacer Umran Malik, who took seven wickets in three matches.

The Jammu and Kashmir speedster was expensive as he conceded a total of 106 runs but he left a massive impact in the series with his fiery pace. Umran also went on to touch the 155 kmph mark during the second T20I, which is the highest speed for an Indian pacer. Former India cricketer Ajay Jadeja praised Umran and even compared him to India pace legend Javagal Srinath.

“The way he is bowling at the moment, running in, there isn't a bowler in India that I have seen for a very long time. Srinath was the last one that I remember. This fellow has something special, so try and use him as he is. When the tail comes, you bring Umran Malik. 8/10 times he'll get you three wickets there and finish the game," Jadeja said on Cricbuzz.

Coming to the match, Suryakumar displayed his unmatched superiority yet again in the shortest format with a scintillating hundred as India outplayed Sri Lanka by 91 runs in the third T20I to secure a memorable series win in Rajkot on Saturday.

Surya struck a sensational 112 not-out off 51 balls for his third T20I century and fired the team to an imposing 228 for five, making the job easier for his bowlers. He toyed with the Sri Lankan bowlers throughout, hitting fours and maximums at will and in his trademark manner all across the ground to notch his third century in the format.

The Indian bowlers then dominated as they skittled Sri Lanka for 137 to claim the series 2-1. Both the teams will now be squaring off each other for the 1st ODI of the three-match series on Tuesday.

